Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the festival that is held every fall in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. With stops planned in roughly 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.

From the more than 400 entries submitted into the festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theaters around the world.

