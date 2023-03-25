SHERIDAN — Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the festival that is held every fall in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. With stops planned in roughly 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.
From the more than 400 entries submitted into the festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theaters around the world.
Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports, the 2022/2023 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.
Join the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and Wyoming Wilderness Association when Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour brings the spirit of outdoor adventure to Sheridan, at the WYO Theater April 18.
Tickets for the show cost $22 for adults, $14 for students and $8 for children younger than 12, and are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.