SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center hosts the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour April 20 and 21.
Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world, according to a release by the WYO Theater. Hot on the heels of the Festival that is held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. With stops planned in about 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.
From the more than 400 entries submitted into the festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theaters around the world.
Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues brings audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports.
Tickets are available online at at the WYO box office for showings slated for Tuesday, April 20, 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, April 21, 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults and $13 for students. See wyotheater.com to purchase tickets.