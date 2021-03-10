RANCHESTER — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality received a request from Steady Stream Hydrology, Inc. for a temporary increase in turbidity in the Little Tongue River near Ranchester. The temporary increase in turbidity is associated with proposed bank stabilization and stream enhancement.
Activity in cold water streams like the Little Tongue River is normally limited to a 10 NTU increase over background. Approval of this request would allow an exceedance of this limit for up to 15 total working days, subject to monitoring and reporting.
This activity will follow the procedures in Chapter 1, Section 23(c)(ii), of the WDEQ Water Quality Rules and Regulations, which allow for temporary elevated levels of turbidity in certain circumstances. The applicant has secured U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 404 permits for the project.
Requests for information about the proposed turbidity increase should be directed to Eric Hargett by email at eric.hargett@wyo.gov or phone at 307-777-6701. Comments must be addressed to Eric Hargett, Wyoming DEQ/WQD, 200 W. 17th Street – 4TH floor, Cheyenne, WY, 82002, and be postmarked on or before 5 p.m. March 22 to be considered. Phone or email comments will not be accepted.