SHERIDAN — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, celebrated the accomplishments of Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School Tuesday for being designated an Exemplary High Performing National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.
Henry A. Coffeen is one of 297 schools in the nation and one of two schools from Wyoming to be recognized in 2022. It is also Coffeen Elementary's second time earning the designation. Previously, it was awarded a Blue Ribbon honor in 2013, also under the leadership of Principal Paige Sanders, who herself has led two schools to three Blue Ribbon designations.
Barrasso answered several student questions, including how to become a senator, if he likes his job, if his family likes him being a senator, where he’s traveled and if you need to attend college to become a senator.
The senator emphasized the accomplishments of the school and shared about his time and accomplishments during his tenure as a U.S. senator, including working with four different presidents.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, the National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing an entry or flying overhead is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning, according to the DOE.
Henry A. Coffeen will be honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., where representatives will receive a plaque and flag to signify the school’s exemplary status.
Along with Henry A. Coffeen, Meadowlark Elementary and Sagebrush Elementary are also two-time Blue Ribbon award winners.
Highland Park Elementary, Woodland Park Elementary and Sheridan Junior High School are also Blue Ribbon award winners.