SHERIDAN — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., nominated Sheridan students Andrew Allee and Aiden Roth for appointments to U.S. service academies.
Allee is nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy. Roth is nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy.
