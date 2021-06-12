SHERIDAN — Several organizations will host an Unplug Discovery Session June 16 related to bats.
Science Kids, Sheridan Community Land Trust and the Wyoming Biodiversity Institute are teaming up to host the next Unplug event of the 2021 Discovery Sessions series with a build-a-bat Workshop and an evening bat walk.
Participants will learn about the bats of Wyoming and Build-A-Bat at Kendrick Park Wednesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Later, participants will take a stroll while using high-tech equipment to eavesdrop on bat communication during an evening bat walk in the South Park Open Space from 8:30-10 p.m.
Both events are open to people of all ages and free to attend. Come to one or both events. Space is limited, so advanced registration required at sheridanclt.org