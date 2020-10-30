SHERIDAN — Jodie Calkins, 73, always went in for a mammography regularly. Every year, she said, she’d head in for a checkup.
“I always said to people who don’t, ‘What are you nuts? You need to have one every year,’” Calkins said.
Calkins’ diligence helped doctors detect a small irregularity in her breast. While the first biopsy came back as nothing, two years later another mammography and subsequent biopsy indicated cancer.
She had a lumpectomy and received 37 radiation treatments in Sheridan County at the Welch Cancer Center.
Because she and others she has known have experienced breast cancer, Calkins regularly helps or participates in the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Pink Link, which raises funds and awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
This year, the event that typically takes place in Whitney Commons in downtown Sheridan went virtual.
Calkins’ daughter-in-law even donated money from the dollar dance at her recent wedding to the cause.
While Wyoming ranks among the worst states when it comes to its female residents remaining up to date on mammography screenings, Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff said the facility is booked through mid-December for the screening.
According to the American Cancer Society, just 57% of women age 45 and older in the state are up to date on the screening, putting Wyoming at No. 52 in the country. The national average for screenings is 68%.
Bonnie Nuss had her first cancer diagnosis in 2004, after doctors found a lump the size of a pecan in her left breast. She was treated with chemotherapy and radiation, then went 10 years cancer free.
In 2014, though, she fell in a parking lot and thought she had torn her rotator cuff. When the pain didn’t go away, Nuss said she had an X-ray and an MRI, then was encouraged to see physicians in Denver.
There, they biopsied her scapula and found the cancer in her bones — both in scapula and in her left hip, low back and right knee.
She’s still receiving treatment, as doctors have told her there is no cure for the cancer in her bones.
“You don’t die from it, you die with it, they told me,” Nuss said.
Despite the medications creating side effects that are rough on her body, Nuss maintains a positive outlook.
The oral medication she is on eliminated the tumors that had appeared on her liver. Plus, she said, the staff at Welch Cancer Center are “wonderful.”
“They make you feel like everything is going to be OK,” she said. “They are so positive and helpful. They’re fun, funny — but serious when they need to be. It’s such a wonderful group.”
The staff at the Welch Cancer Center even nominated Nuss for a trip through the Dream Foundation, which serves terminally ill adults by fulfilling dreams that offer inspiration, comfort and closure.
When Nuss answered the phone call from the foundation, she started to explain that she couldn’t donate this year due to her own health condition. But the man on the phone quickly informed her that he wasn’t seeking a donation, rather he was calling to tell her she had been chosen to receive a trip.
Nuss, 66, used the trip to visit a longtime friend in Hawaii.
And while she knows no day is guaranteed, Nuss said she’s determined to live.
“I have grandchildren, children, a wonderful husband and those are the reasons I do what I do and take the medications and deal with the side effects,” she said. “I want to live. … That’s the attitude you have to have. You live for today and that’s the best you can do.”
While the virtual Pink Link ends Saturday evening, the money raised from the event will support the SMH Welch Cancer Center Comfort Care program, which includes support services for individuals battling cancer.