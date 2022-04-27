SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Community Foundation recently awarded grant funds of $15,000 to Sheridan County Big Brothers Big Sisters.
The funds will be used to strengthen one-to-one mentoring by providing activities that help children experience and explore new lifelong interests they may never have had a chance to experience without a mentor to guide them. These activities help children develop a mentor relationship with a positive adult role model.
By giving a child experiences and opportunities in a safe environment, mentors can have a direct and measurable impact on a child’s life.
With assistance from the WYCF, BBBS can continue to offer mentoring services that have been shown to be effective in helping youth make academic improvements, have improved relationships with peers and family members and reduce risky behaviors.
The Wyoming Community Foundation is a nongovernmental, public supported foundation, governed by a self-perpetuating board of citizens, and making grants from contributed funds.
The local money came through the Kim and Mary Kay Love Family DAF and the Sheridan-Johnson Community Foundation Endowment Fund.
For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters, see wyobbbs.org or call 307-439-1748.