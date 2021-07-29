SHERIDAN — Impact Wyoming’s Be Entrepreneurial program is launching this fall and is available to a limited number of high school students across the state of Wyoming. Registration closes Sept. 24.
The program is a free startup education and mentorship opportunity and will host virtual courses Octo. 9, 16 and 23 with pitch night scheduled for Oct. 28.
Participation in the Be Entrepreneurial program is open to ninth- through 12th-graders who attend a Wyoming high school or live in their local community.
The mission of the Be Entrepreneurial program is to help students recognize characteristics and practices of successful entrepreneurs, evaluate an entrepreneurial idea based on product, customer, and competitive-advantage criteria and demonstrate business-planning skills for venture start-up, marketing, financing, management and ethical decision-making.
Offered virtually, Be Entrepreneurial classes are limited to 20 students. Each Be Entrepreneurial class concludes with its local pitch night when business plans are presented to a panel of local business leaders.
The panelist of judges selects two business plans to receive start-up funds — $5,000 plus a $2,000 marketing package for website, business cards and logos — and various start-up resources.
Interested participants can register online.