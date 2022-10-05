SHERIDAN — Electric bikes are a great way to get out and explore your national forests. In the Bighorn National Forest, e-bikes are allowed on all National Forest System roads open to motorized vehicles, as well as on more than 200 miles of motorized trails.
“The Bighorn National Forest has a diversity of recreational experiences to offer,” Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson said. “E-bikes provide visitors yet another opportunity to share in the enjoyment of their public lands.”
Before you go, take a little time to review these tips to reduce risks and improve your experience.
Know your e-bike’s capabilities, including how far and long you can ride on one charge.
Share the trail: motorized vehicles yield to both horses and hikers; uphill traffic has the right-of-way.
Keep your speed in check, watch for others on corners or narrow trail sections.
Wear the appropriate safety gear and bring extra clothing for changes in the weather. Carry plenty of food and water.
Be sure to share your itinerary and where you will be riding with someone reliable. The Forest Service defines e-bikes, also referred to as an electric mountain bike, as a type of motor vehicle with two or three wheels, fully operable pedals, and an electric motor of not more than 750 watts that meets the requirements of one of the following three classes:
• Class 1 E-Bike. An e-bike equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and that ceases to provide assistance when the e-bike reaches the speed of 20 miles per hour.
• Class 2 E-Bike. An e-bike equipped with a motor that may be used exclusively to propel the e-bike and that ceases to provide assistance when the e-bike reaches the speed of 20 miles per hour.
• Class 3 E-Bike. An e-bike equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and that ceases to provide assistance when the e-bike reaches the speed of 28 miles per hour.
Contact any ranger district office for more information about the Bighorn National Forest. In Buffalo, call the Powder River Ranger District at 307-684-7806. In Sheridan, call the Tongue Ranger District at 307-674-2600. In Greybull, call the Medicine Wheel Ranger District at 307-765-4435.