Penrose Trail stock
Penrose Trail in the Bighorn National Forest begins in Story. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Electric bikes are a great way to get out and explore your national forests. In the Bighorn National Forest, e-bikes are allowed on all National Forest System roads open to motorized vehicles, as well as on more than 200 miles of motorized trails.

“The Bighorn National Forest has a diversity of recreational experiences to offer,” Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson said. “E-bikes provide visitors yet another opportunity to share in the enjoyment of their public lands.”

