SHERIDAN — The Fire Prevention Week theme this year is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
The importance of this theme is to continue to stress the urgency that everyone needs to be prepared to respond to a fire. A majority of time is spent in the home; whether it is a house, an apartment or mobile home, so individuals and families need to be prepared to act swiftly when a fire occurs.
There are several simple actions everyone can take to ensure they have the greatest opportunity to escape a fire in the home.
First, verify there are working smoke alarms. Test smoke alarms each month and verify they are 10 years old or newer.
Do you know that working smoke alarms drastically increase chances of surviving a fire? Do you know what your smoke alarm sounds like? The majority of school-aged children have heard the fire alarms sound in their school during a monthly fire drill.
Second, practice an escape plan. If you have not developed your escape plan, now is the perfect time to create one with your family.
Talking about the escape plan is a step in the right direction, but put the plan into action so the entire family understands how to get out and where to meet.
What happens if your normal route out of the bedroom or house is blocked by fire? What happens if you encounter heat or smoke on the other side of the door?
Discussing and practicing an alternative route is very important for your safety. School aged-children are practicing escape drills while at school, so why don’t you practice your escape plan at home?
Another vitally important action you can take to increase your safety is to “close before you doze.” This simple action does not cost anything to implement. All you need to do is close your bedroom door before going to sleep.
You might ask yourself, “How can a door keep me safe from a fire?” That door can make a 900 degree difference, according to closethedoor.org and the research provided by Underwriters Laboratories’ Fire Safety Research Institute.
In addition to keeping the temperature lower in the bedroom, the door minimizes the amount of carbon monoxide that enters the room.
A door provides an additional benefit during a fire. Closing the door to the room on fire or the exterior door of the building on fire will limit the fresh air the fire needs. Controlling that flow path of fresh air into the fire helps limit the fire’s growth and destruction. Containing the fire limits the amount of damage to your home and belongings.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue staff encourages everyone that lives works or plays here to be safe and enjoy all Sheridan has to offer. Please do your part because “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”