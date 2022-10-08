image
Justin Sheely | The Sheridan Press

Flames blaze in a structure fire at 5 Chinook Drive off Decker Road north of Sheridan on Wednesday. Sheridan Fire-Rescue and Goose Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call of a structure fire around 5 p.m. The resident and her dog made it out safely. No injuries were reported. The house was a complete loss.

SHERIDAN — The Fire Prevention Week theme this year is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

The importance of this theme is to continue to stress the urgency that everyone needs to be prepared to respond to a fire. A majority of time is spent in the home; whether it is a house, an apartment or mobile home, so individuals and families need to be prepared to act swiftly when a fire occurs.

