The wind gently blows across the surface of Lake DeSmet Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

The official kick-off to summer in Wyoming is Memorial Day, and that means taking the boat out, maybe for the first time this year. Before hitting the road for the holiday weekend, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Wyoming State Parks remind all boaters — from motorized boaters to paddlers — to be prepared and be sure watercraft are outfitted with the required safety equipment. 

“We want all boaters to safely enjoy Wyoming’s waters. We can’t emphasize enough how important it is to have a life jacket for all of the passengers in your watercraft. It is the law and life jackets are proven to save lives,” said Aaron Kerr, Game and Fish law enforcement coordinator. “That means you need a life jacket aboard all watercraft including kayaks, canoes and even stand-up paddle boards.”

