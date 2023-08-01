Wyoming Game and Fish Department badge stock WGFD
Courtesy | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

SHERIDAN — A sub-adult female black bear was lethally removed in Sheridan on Sunday, July 30 after a prior relocation effort failed.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on July 30, Game and Fish personnel responded to a report of a black bear in Downer Addition near 17th and Hickory streets. The bear was located in the apple tree of a residence and immobilized. The bear was marked with numbered ear tags, indicating it had been involved in a previous conflict situation.

Recommended for you