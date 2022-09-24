SHERIDAN — After 29 years of ownership and operations with Rick and Roberta Young, Bear Lodge has sold.
According to a press release, on Sept. 16, the sale was completed.
The Youngs at one point owned Bear Lodge, Elk View and Arrowhead lodges in the Bighorn Mountains, but more recently they have only owned Bear Lodge. Elk View is owned by the couple’s daughter and son-in-law — Heather and Steve Joseph.
The Youngs arrived in the Bighorns in May 1993, shortly after Rick Young concluded his 20-year career in the Air Force.
Brothers Sandy and Scott Jorgensen are the new owners of the iconic lodge. The brothers are experienced lodge owners and are involved with an Alaskan fishing lodge on Admiralty Island near Juneau. Pybus Point Fishing Lodge has been operated by their ownership group since 2007.
According to the brothers, the bar, restaurant, lodging and RV area will continue to operate as customers are used to, though upgrades and refurbishing of the property are planned.
Originally constructed in 1920 as a small motel, the restaurant and bar were added to Bear Lodge in 1955. The motel was expanded in 1961, the ballroom was added in 1990 and a second level was added to the lodging in 1997. The dining room addition was constructed in 2005.
Since 1993, Rick Young has introduced the Bighorn Mountains to hundreds of people through his guided ORV and snowmobile guided tours. He worked in the 1990s to market the Bighorn Mountains to recreationists in Minnesota and Wisconsin and he’s ridden more than 5,000 miles per year on the snow.
Roberta Young, trained as an EMT and phlebotomist, helped lead emergency medical response from the lodge. Often her response saved a great deal of time waiting for an ambulance from Dayton, Ranchester or Sheridan.
The Youngs have been involved in many search and rescue attempts, including responding to reports of lost snowmobilers, motorcycle accidents and other emergencies.
With the sale of Bear Lodge, the Youngs leave behind the challenges and memories of being on duty 24 hours per day, seven days per week.