BIG HORN — A small bear has been spotted roaming the Big Horn area several times over the past week, prompting Wyoming Game and Fish Department to remind the public to secure their belongings, food items and livestock. Securing anything that might attract wildlife into urban areas is a key step to preventing conflict.
Information and Education Specialist at Sheridan region WGFD Christina Schmidt said the bear that has been the subject of this week’s reported sightings has been witnessed indulging in a barbecue grill and cat food, both considered attractants. Attractants are anything that might entice wildlife to come to urban areas — unattended trash, pet food, bird feed and vulnerable livestock are all examples.
“One big conflict we are having this year in various places are chicken coops and backyard domestic animals that people are raising in residential settings; chickens, goats, rabbits, those kinds of things,” Schmidt said. “Make sure that all of those [animals] are put inside a hard-sided coop or something like that every night, and not just the animals themselves — bears are getting into the associated feed, like chicken feed and supplements laying around. All of that should be kept in a hard-sided building that a bear cannot access.”
Something members of the public sometimes fail to consider is that Sheridan — and much of the state of Wyoming, for that matter — is classified as bear habitat. Even urban areas are not immune to conflict with bears and other wildlife.
“People need to be in the habit of always expecting the possibility of a bear. I think that’s some of the problem that we see with attractants. If people know there’s a bear in the area, they’ll put stuff up for a couple days and then they’ll go right back to leaving things out again,” Schmidt said.
Black bears and grizzly bears are naturally afraid of humans, Schmidt said, but when they find food in urban areas, their behavior changes as they begin to associate the presence of humans with the presence of various food sources.
“They’re a little wary of being around people, but if being around people gets them food, that begins to change their behavior and it becomes a pattern of behavior in which they know that where there are people, they will find garbage and bird feeders and things like that,” Schmidt said. “If they don’t get any food in an area, they will likely move on. It’s when they encounter food that’s been left available that they then tend to stay in an area, because there’s a food source there.”
As these behavioral changes progress, relocating the bear becomes increasingly difficult — bears have incredible memory and will repeatedly return to areas they know house attractants, even after being relocated, Schmidt said, amplifying the importance of early intervention. This week’s bear in question was located Tuesday afternoon and euthanized, as the pattern of behavior established was beyond relocation.
“Sometimes we’ll have people call us a week after a bear has gotten into some sort of conflict and that is not helpful. When people have a conflict of some sort, they need to call immediately so we can respond quickly,” Schmidt said. “[Bears] have good memories. They’re always hungry. They’re smart. They’re strong. They can travel long distances… there have been instances where they’ve been back in a week or less.”
Aside from sheltering possible attractants, Schmidt said electric fences have proven effective in deterring bears from accessing private property and livestock.
While WGFD has jurisdiction over incidents regarding wildlife, Schmidt said collaboration with local law enforcement has been paramount in reported incidents of conflict. Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez said the sheriff’s office assists WGFD with responding deputies out in the county, including the recent bear sightings in Big Horn.
WGFD encourages the public to call the department in the event of conflict with wildlife in urban areas. The Sheridan region WGFD office can be reached at 307-672-7418. More information on staying safe in bear country can be found at wgfd.wyo.gov/bear-wise-wyoming.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.