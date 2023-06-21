big horn bear_001.jpg
A black bear cub checks to see if the coast is clear before climbing down from a tree in Big Horn Thursday, May 12, 2022. According to Wyoming Game and Fish Department Information and Education Specialist Christina Schmidt, a bear spotted roaming Big Horn was located and euthanized June 20, 2023.

 Matt Gaston | The Sheridan Press

BIG HORN — A small bear has been spotted roaming the Big Horn area several times over the past week, prompting Wyoming Game and Fish Department to remind the public to secure their belongings, food items and livestock. Securing anything that might attract wildlife into urban areas is a key step to preventing conflict.

Information and Education Specialist at Sheridan region WGFD Christina Schmidt said the bear that has been the subject of this week’s reported sightings has been witnessed indulging in a barbecue grill and cat food, both considered attractants. Attractants are anything that might entice wildlife to come to urban areas — unattended trash, pet food, bird feed and vulnerable livestock are all examples.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

