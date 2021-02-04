SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court vacated the April jury trial for Dana Beartusk, who has agreed to plead guilty to three counts of second degree murder.
Beartusk signed a plea agreement with the state in January, agreeing to plead guilty to the lesser charges. Originally, Beartusk faced three counts of first degree murder in connection to the deaths of Angelina Beartusk, Seana Fisher and Mochdaveyano Fisher in March 2020.
Beartusk will appear in court Tuesday for a change of plea hearing.
The only stipulation included in the plea agreement was the amendment of the charges in exchange for the guilty pleas. Defense and prosecuting attorneys will make sentencing recommendations before the court.
In Wyoming statutes, the difference between first and second degree murder charges center around premeditation of the crime. A charge of first degree murder would require the state to prove Beartusk committed the crimes "purposely and with premeditated malice."
A person can be found guilty of second degree murder if he or she "purposely and maliciously, but without premeditation, kills any human being."
The penalties for the crimes also differ. First degree murder is — for adults — punishable by death, life imprisonment without parole or life imprisonment according to law. Second degree murder carries a penalty of at least 20 years imprisonment and up to life imprisonment.
Attorneys in the case will likely make recommendations not only on the term of imprisonment for each charge, but also whether those terms should run concurrently or consecutively.
According to court documents and initial reports of the crimes, Sheridan County Dispatch received a call from a Montana resident and relative of Beartusk March 29, 2020, reporting Beartusk had killed three individuals at a residence in Big Horn. Beartusk had then allegedly left the residence and traveled to Montana, where he was later arrested and extradited to Sheridan County.
In a pretrial briefing, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said witnesses she planned to call at trial, including friends and family, had expressed concern about some of Beartusk’s comments regarding family issues, multiple social media posts, the purchase of firearms and a fantasy about killing people.
Beartusk's change of plea hearing will take place in person in 4th Judicial District Court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.