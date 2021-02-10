Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning, then some snow showers this afternoon. High 6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low -13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High -8F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.