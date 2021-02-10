SHERIDAN — Dana Beartusk, 55, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder Tuesday in 4th Judicial District Court, but won’t know how long he’ll be imprisoned until his sentencing hearing in April.
Beartusk entered the pleas pursuant to a plea agreement, which stipulated only that he’d plead guilty to the lesser charge.
He was originally charged with three counts of first-degree murder, which is punishable by life imprisonment or death, though prosecutors had said they didn’t intend to seek the death penalty.
Each second-degree murder charge carries a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison. Attorneys will argue what term of imprisonment Beartusk should serve at a sentencing hearing April 13.
When asked questions by Judge John Fenn in court Tuesday, Beartusk answered clearly and firmly. When Fenn sought to establish facts in the case to support the guilty pleas, Beartusk admitted in his own words that he killed Angelina Beartusk, Seana Fisher and Mochdaveyano Fisher in March 2020.
He told the judge he was intoxicated at the time of the crimes. He also said he didn’t remember disposing of three firearms in Montana, where he was arrested after the crimes.
More than a dozen family and friends of the family attended the change of plea hearing in person Tuesday at the Sheridan County Courthouse, where several sheriff’s deputies were on site providing security.