SHERIDAN — Human connection matters. That’s the message speaker Joe Beckman delivers across the country.
The author and keynote speaker from Minnesota emphasizes the need to find self-worth, resilience, confidence, joy and human connection.
Beckman spoke at five schools in Sheridan County School District 2 while he was in town last week, including three elementary schools, Sheridan Junior High School and Sheridan High School. Those were the schools that, when administrators were asked last spring if they wanted to participate, opted into the program.
According to Rebecca Adsit, SCSD2 assistant superintendent, SHS principal Scott Cleland initiated the conversation about bringing Beckman to Wyoming last year.
Cleland had discovered Beckman and his message during the 2021-2022 school year when he was looking for a book to read with his staff at Highland Park Elementary School. They wanted to read a book more focused on human connection than academics following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I came across his information online and saw some of his inspirational videos on YouTube,” Cleland said.
Following that year, Cleland transitioned to working at Meadowlark Elementary School, where the staff also read Beckman’s book, “Just Look Up.”
In March 2022, Cleland and Beckman found some dates in 2023 that would allow the international speaker to visit Sheridan.
The fee for Beckman’s presentations at the schools was $20,000.
Beyond assemblies and formal presentations, Beckman sought to connect and encourage interactions through various activities, some as simple as high fives among students sitting next to each other and rock, paper, scissors competitions among student leaders and staff.
“I think the human connection part is what’s resonating,” Cleland said. “Our students do a lot of connection via their smartphones. This was a reminder to them, and to all of us, to put them down and have a real conversation, to talk to people, because that’s where real relationships happen.”
Cleland added students and staff responded to Beckman’s message with enthusiasm. Students stood in line to take photos with Beckman and connect with him on social media. Others told school district staff Beckman was the best speaker they had heard.
“I think the big part is remembering everybody has a story,” Cleland said. “We see people for what they show us, but everybody’s got other things going on in their lives that we don’t know about. So we need to handle each other with care and empathy, and provide grace to people even though you don’t know what’s going on in their lives.”