SHERIDAN — If you blink you might miss it. If you do see the Beds Along the Bighorns races on Main Street July 15, you might think you’re dreaming.
After all, what other explanation would exist to push beds loaded with two people as fast as possible down Main Street?
Well, fun and competition, of course.
The bed race consists of co-ed teams of six hurtling down the street, with four runners and two lounging on the bed.
Whichever team crosses the finish line in the fastest time wins the grand prize of $500.
Teams often build their own custom racer, making tweaks and adjustments as needed to ensure safety and speed, and most racers are from the community and earn sponsorships from local businesses.
Teams can sign up through sheridanmedia.com or pick up forms at the Sheridan Media office.