12-21-22 PEOPLE lynnet bede awardweb.jpg

DCI Area Operations Director Heidi Sjostrom, left, and Senior Operations Director Tim Reedy present Employee of the Year Lynnet Bede with her award.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Lynnet Bede, nurse manager at the Watt Dialysis Center in Sheridan, was named the 2022 Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI) Employee of the Year.

Bede has been a nurse for 29 years, dialysis nurse for 26 years and a DCI employee for seven years. She exceeds expectations when caring for her patients and always makes time to mentor her fellow DCI teammates, according to a press release. She is known for going above and beyond and showing compassion for everyone around her.

