SHERIDAN — Lynnet Bede, nurse manager at the Watt Dialysis Center in Sheridan, was named the 2022 Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI) Employee of the Year.
Bede has been a nurse for 29 years, dialysis nurse for 26 years and a DCI employee for seven years. She exceeds expectations when caring for her patients and always makes time to mentor her fellow DCI teammates, according to a press release. She is known for going above and beyond and showing compassion for everyone around her.
“The care of the patient is our reason for existence, and that is the truth for Lynnet Bede,” said DCI Area Operations Director Heidi Sjostrom, also Bede’s nominator. “She is making a difference in the lives of many.”
“I work the way I do to honor our patients and the elite team at Watt Dialysis Center,” Bede said. “I can’t do my job without them. I am truly blessed and proud to work for DCI. The Johnsons should be extremely proud of what they have created,” Bede said of father and son Drs. Keith and Doug Johnson, DCI’s founder and chair of the board and vice chair of the board.
DCI was founded in 1971 with the mission “the care of the patient is our reason for existence” and is the largest nonprofit dialysis provider, with more than 270 clinics in 29 states and 5,000 employees serving 14,000 patients.
Bede showcased her leadership, kindness and generosity when she used her personal COVID stipends to create care packages with her team for DCI clinics experiencing surges, encouraging them to remain positive and strong despite their challenges. When the location originally operated by the hospital reopened as a DCI clinic, she advocated for a new outdoor entrance ramp to ensure patient safety. Facing winter weather challenges, she arrives to the clinic early to plow and salt sidewalks for her coworkers and patients. She serves in whatever capacity needed to protect and care for others.
“Lynnet is such an inspiring nurse that she inspired her son to become a nurse,” Sjostrom said. “He is a licensed RN producing the loving and rippling waves of healing. Her influence is being spread throughout her community, and the community is fortunate to have such a committed and caring advocate.”
Bede was selected from 13 finalists and was honored at DCI’s annual meeting in October.