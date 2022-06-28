SHERIDAN — The jury trial of Joshua Stallman, who is accused of one count of felony strangulation of a household member, began Monday in 4th Judicial District Court.
The beginning of Stallman’s trial included a sight unseen in 4th Judicial District Court since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic: a courtroom gallery packed with prospective jurors.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, former 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn adhered to a half-and-half jury selection process, calling about 25 prospective jurors in the morning and another 25 in the afternoon to compile the necessary 14-person jury while allowing for social distancing. The process extended jury selection to a full day, rather than a half-day, of the three to four days typically allotted for each trial.
Current 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips made her plans to return to the pre-COVID-19 jury selection process — in which all 50 or so prospective jurors gather in the district courtroom’s gallery to answer questions from prosecution and defense counsel — known shortly after taking the bench. The return to pre-COVID-19 jury selection processes allowed the attorneys in the Stallman trial, the first jury trial over which Phillips will preside after being appointed to the bench earlier this year, to impanel a jury of 11 women and three men prior to the lunch recess, rather than after a full day of questioning split between two groups of jurors.
The prosecution will present much of its case-in-chief Tuesday while the defense may offer evidence Wednesday. In contrast to the prosecution — which, as in all criminal trials, must prove Stallman’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — the defense is not required to present any evidence during the trial, Phillips reminded jurors at the start of the trial Monday.
The trial is scheduled to conclude by Wednesday or Thursday of this week.