SHERIDAN — Jacob Belus of Sheridan — a first-year student at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis — was recently honored with the Dr. James A. Boucher Endowed Scholarship Award.
Established by SCO alumnus James A. Boucher, OD (class of 1961), the award recognizes an entering optometry student who is a Wyoming resident and earned an undergraduate grade point average of at least a 3.0. It comes with a $12,000 scholarship award over the course of the four-year doctorate program.
Jacob Belus is the son of David and Leslie Belus. His grandparents are Sandra Belus and Don McCormic. He is married to Emily Belus. He is a graduate of Sheridan High School and the University of Wyoming.
Each year, Southern College of Optometry recognizes its most outstanding first-year students with scholarships to help defray the costs of their education in pursuit of their Doctor of Optometry degrees. For the 2022-23 academic year, the college awarded various scholarships to 87 first-year students, representing nearly two-thirds of the entering class and totaling approximately $779,000, the highest in the school’s 90-year history.