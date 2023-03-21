SHERIDAN — Jacob Belus of Sheridan — a first-year student at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis — was recently honored with the Dr. James A. Boucher Endowed Scholarship Award.

Established by SCO alumnus James A. Boucher, OD (class of 1961), the award recognizes an entering optometry student who is a Wyoming resident and earned an undergraduate grade point average of at least a 3.0. It comes with a $12,000 scholarship award over the course of the four-year doctorate program.

