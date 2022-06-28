SHERIDAN — A benefit concert for Ukraine set for June 30 at 7 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will feature a number of local artists.
Individuals or groups set to perform are Sheridan County Youth Choir, Doug Andrews, Dave Munsick, Bruce Andrews, Corrin La Mere, Cayla McCrary and Kira McCrary, Sarah Sample, Pat Tomsovic, Nancy Phillips and Melissa Butcher, Danielle Law, Kathy McNickle and Ukrainian Now.
Organizers said the mission of the event is to provide humanitarian relief "to the Ukrainian people whether in Ukraine or wherever they have fled to survive."
Donations can be made to the Sheridan County YMCA with the memo line "Ukraine Relief Fund."
Tickets for Thursday's show cost $20 per person and may be purchased through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.