SHERIDAN — Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett announced Tuesday she will seek reelection this year.
Bennett was elected county and prosecuting attorney in 2018, after 18 years as a deputy prosecutor in Sheridan County. Bennett said she supervises the “fantastic” staff at the county and prosecuting attorney’s office while maintaining a full caseload of her own.
In a statement, Bennett also highlighted her experience guiding her office through the unique legal challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bennett said her office did not shut its doors for a single day during the pandemic.
“I love my job, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to represent Sheridan County as civil legal counsel and as the prosecutor for violations of state statutes and in juvenile and involuntary commitment proceedings,” Bennett said.
Candidate filing begins May 12 and ends May 27 in Sheridan County. Primary elections will be held Aug. 16, and the general election is Nov. 8.