SHERIDAN — Sagebrush Elementary School Jesse Bennick was recently awarded Rooted in Wyoming's Teacher of the Year award.
Bennick has led gardening activities at Sagebrush Elementary in the past year for her science/STEM classes and kindergarten through fifth grade after-school programs.
The organization created the annual award to recognize a teacher who demonstrates commitment, dedication and creative use of their school garden as a teaching tool. Rooted in Wyoming's Teacher of the Year will receive a $150 gift to use toward the purchase of an enhancement to their garden or classroom.
Bennick led the ‘Sagebrush Student Seed Starters’ this spring, where students explored processes and methods necessary to grow their own food during the unprecedented school closures. Through use of virtual tools, Jesse taught the process of seed germination, planting, transplanting and care of food crops to her students.
Sagebrush students utilized an aquaponic farm wall in the front entrance of the school. The five farm walls, previously installed for the summer growing season at Smith Alley Brewing Company partially funded through a USDA Specialty Crop grant project through the Wyoming Business Council and the Wyoming Department of Agriculture along with community sponsors, needed winter homes.
“The intrigue created by the farm wall has been incredibly positive for our students," Bennick said. "They want to eat everything that the wall has grown, even harvesting snacks on the go as the pass their crops in the hall."
RiW Executive Director Lise Foy said the measurable outcomes of the project listed included teaching elements necessary to grow food successfully, measuring and tracking plant growth and logging their harvest.
"All of these align with our mission and vision and the Board of Directors were ecstatic to support her efforts and expand the idea to all K-5 schools in Sheridan County,” Foy said.