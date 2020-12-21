SHERIDAN— In 2019, Jill Benson just missed out on her dream job — the chance to be executive director of SAGE Community Arts.
Benson, who was doing economic development work in Butte, Montana, last summer heard from a friend about the job opening at SAGE. But it was not to be. Most recent Executive Director Kendra Heimbuck was hired by the time Benson threw her name into the ring.
Still, the missed opportunity opened a door for Benson: In October, she joined the SAGE board and currently serves as the board’s treasurer and secretary.
“I learned more about what SAGE was and what the mission was, and I completely fell in love with it,” Benson said. “When it was announced that Kendra was leaving (in November), it seemed like the perfect opportunity for me to take the next step of involvement.”
Benson was one of roughly 30 applicants who applied to be SAGE’s newest executive director. In the end, her board experience and vision for the organization helped her rise to the top of the field, according to SAGE board President Mikole Soto.
“Her alignment with the SAGE mission really stood out, and she came out of the gate just astounding those on the executive director selection committee,” Soto said. “She was just so in line with where we want the direction of SAGE to go.”
For her part, Benson said she was excited to be paid for her passion: creating an environment where the Sheridan community can see, create and promote art.
“My time on the board has been very rewarding, but there’s always the difficulty of balancing the passion of volunteering at SAGE with my day-to-day work,” Benson said. “I’m really excited that I can turn my day-to-day work into my passion.”
Benson said she felt lucky to have the board background, and it would aid her as she moves into her new role.
“I see it as giving me that insider view of the organization,” Benson said. “I have that starting vision of what our strategic plan is, and I’m coming into the job with a whole year of on-the job training. There will be some transition and learning, but it will ultimately be a little bump in the road.”
Benson said she hopes to help SAGE become a “sustainable entity that can weather any storm.” That means promoting it to a wider audience outside of Sheridan and Wyoming and expanding its online presence.
“It’s been very clear this year how crucial it is to have a good online presence,” Benson said. “While we might have to limit visitors in the gallery for the foreseeable future, we want everybody to have a chance to view our exhibits no matter what is going on in the world.”
The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to loom large as the organization heads into 2021, Benson said, and SAGE will continue to re-evaluate how to best carry out its mission in unusual times.
“We are connecting with our members, and even though things are operating differently, they are still operating,” Benson said. “We want to keep providing ways for people to promote, create and see local art. It might look different for a while, but it’s as important as ever.”
Benson will take over as SAGE executive director Jan. 4.