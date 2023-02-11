image
Rosie Berger

SHERIDAN — Former state representative and majority floor leader Rosie Berger will receive the Governor’s Woman of Distinction Award for her decades of public service and work to advance women in leadership roles across the Cowboy State, the Wyoming Council for Women announced.

“Through a career spanning nearly 40 years, Rosie Berger has had an outsized impact on communities, nonprofits and women across the state of Wyoming,” said Jennifer Wilmetti, chair of the Wyoming Council for Women. “Her contributions to her hometown of Sheridan as well as the entire state of Wyoming in conjunction with her decades of mentorship and leadership training of thousands of Cowboy State citizens — women in particular — are innumerable and impactful on the local, state, national and international level. Rosie Berger is truly a Wyoming woman of distinction and the Council is proud to honor her.”

