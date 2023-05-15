SHERIDAN — Sheridan College held its 74th commencement ceremony May 13, recognizing more than 200 students for completing their degrees.
Presented with the President’s Award by SC President Walter Tribley was Applied Sciences graduate Rachel Simons. Simons participates in student government and the TRIO program at SC.
“Her leadership and involvement, her positive attitude and perseverance and courage to step out of her comfort zone have served her well in growing to become a respected, servant leader and a successful student,” Tribley said.
Simons spoke of her experience at Sheridan College and gave words of encouragement to her fellow graduating classmates.
“I hope that you always have questions and a bit of curiosity after this, to research when you don’t understand and make time to learn new things, [even if] it’s something that is small,” Simons said. “I hope that when you find your passion, you go out into the world and chase it… I hope you are always growing. It shouldn’t end here at graduation, this should just be the start. We are future machinists, nurses, teachers, rodeo enthusiasts, activists, artists or better yet, whatever you want to be.”
The commencement speech was delivered by Rosie Berger, former Wyoming House Representative of 14 years. Her 20 years of experience in public service include work with the Wyoming Parks and Cultural Resources Commission, the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, the Dog and Cat Shelter, the Sheridan Arts Council and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Berger was also honored by Gov. Mark Gordon with the Governor’s Award for the Women of Distinction of Wyoming for 2023.
Berger supplied the 2023 graduating class with proper dues for the hard work invested in completing their degrees. Berger said college graduation is just the next step in the journey of a lifetime, citing her own experience with personal hardship and higher education.
The youngest of seven children, Berger worked several jobs throughout her teenage and young adult years to pay her own way through better education opportunities than her family was able to provide. Berger studied abroad in Europe and returned to the states to finish her degree after her and her husband were involved in a car accident in France — Berger chose to complete her degree at SC.
“I graduated in 1996 at the age of 41… Not only was I a nontraditional student, I was also the first student in my family to receive a college education,” Berger said. “Having a strong work ethic and a college degree in my pocket has given me many opportunities where I can choose to make a difference now for our future generations.”
Each student’s degree was announced by SC’s 2023 Distinguished Alumni Zane Garstad. Garstad graduated from SC in 1985 continued his journey in higher education by receiving a Bachelor of Science in Business Management degree from the University of Wyoming and a Masters of Science in Public Relations degree from Montana State University before returning to Sheridan College where he worked as an employee for more than 30 years.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.