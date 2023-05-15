SHERIDAN — Sheridan College held its 74th commencement ceremony May 13, recognizing more than 200 students for completing their degrees.

Presented with the President’s Award by SC President Walter Tribley was Applied Sciences graduate Rachel Simons. Simons participates in student government and the TRIO program at SC.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

