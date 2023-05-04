Women in Wyoming Rosie Berger
Big Horn’s Rosie Berger tells the story of her interview with “Women in Wyoming” creator Lindsay Linton Buk during the project’s exhibit opening Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody.

 Caitlin Addlesperger | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The 2023 Wyoming Governor’s Woman of Distinction Award recipient Rosie Berger will present May’s Chamber Lunch Program May 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Historic Sheridan Inn.

Raised on a dairy farm in Daleyville, Wisconsin, Berger managed and co-owned Sheridan’s Brittain World Travel for 18 years and served as president of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. She completed seven terms in Wyoming’s House of Representatives, serving as chair of the House Appropriations Committee, Speaker Pro Temp and Majority Leader. Berger also served as chair of the Council of State Governments-West, and on the executive board of the National Conference of State Legislatures.

