SHERIDAN — The 2023 Wyoming Governor’s Woman of Distinction Award recipient Rosie Berger will present May’s Chamber Lunch Program May 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Historic Sheridan Inn.
Raised on a dairy farm in Daleyville, Wisconsin, Berger managed and co-owned Sheridan’s Brittain World Travel for 18 years and served as president of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. She completed seven terms in Wyoming’s House of Representatives, serving as chair of the House Appropriations Committee, Speaker Pro Temp and Majority Leader. Berger also served as chair of the Council of State Governments-West, and on the executive board of the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Berger is a 2002 graduate of Leadership Wyoming and a founder of the Leap Into Leadership event and of the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus, both of which encourage women to rise up and pursue leadership positions. Berger continues to be involved in Wyoming affairs, serving recently on the Wyoming Judicial Nominating Commission and the Wyoming Women’s Foundation, and now working with Leadership Wyoming, CLIMB Wyoming and the Brinton Museum National Advisory Council, among other state organizations. She continues to lead and facilitate leadership training with lawmakers and community leaders around the United States and across the globe.
Berger received the Governor’s Woman of Distinction Award in February for her decades of public service and work to advance women in leadership roles across the Cowboy State.
Advanced registration is required by 4 p.m. May 8, to provide a number for setup and catering. Cost is $20 per person, which includes the program and lunch.