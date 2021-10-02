SHERIDAN — Wyoming Baroque: “The Golem” is the first of its kind to be taking place in Sheridan, composer Mark Bergman said.
The unique concert experience combines the new musical score, composed by Bergman and performed by the Wyoming Baroque, to be shown alongside the 1920 film “The Golem.” The concert is part of the WYO Film Festival Oct. 1-3.
“The Golem” follows a rabbi as he creates a Golem — a creature made of clay — to protect the Jews of Prague from persecution. The themes of Golems, or animated anthropomorphic beings, are seen in different media, which is what interested Bergman.
“I think there’s been a resurgence of interest in the golem story, and there are all kinds of manifestations of this mythology,” Bergman said. “Mary Shelley was inspired by the Golem story to write Frankenstein later in the 19th century. My family are big fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Ultron is a classic Golem.”
The Golem is historically tied to Jewish mythology.
“This is sort of a glimpse into the perspectives of European Jewish culture that was fundamentally destroyed because of the Holocaust and the emergence of the Nazi in the 1930s,” Bergman said.
“The Golem” is illustrative of filmmaker Paul Wegener's ability to capture the character of the Jewish ghetto in Prague, Bergman said, and is considered one of the first German expressionist films and used exaggerated facial expressions and visual distortion.
When creating the musical composition, Bergman said he used multiple musical languages to accompany the film, one of which is baroque, which is a style of western classical music from the 1600s to the 1750s, which captured the expressive gestures in the film.
Bergman also used late 20th-century minimalism in the musical composition.
“I wanted a musical soundtrack that was atmospheric and that could generate a sense of rhythmic intensity. It almost resembles a perfect musical language for that because the musical soundtrack is performed live without a conductor,” Bergman said.
Bergman also uses a melodic scale that was performed by Eastern European Jews and became popular in the United States in the early 20th century and used in Yiddish theater.
Many silent films employed the use of live music or performances that would be played with the movie. Bergman acknowledged the challenges of performing live.
“It’s challenging to have a very specific moment in the film that lines up with a specific note or a specific musical moment. Often times when people see a Hollywood score or something, you know, when a lightning crash happens it can happen at exactly the same time as a cymbal crash happens in the music,” Bergman said.
Hearing a musical score alongside the film creates an immersive experience. Live music has a richness to the sound and a “tactile” nature, Bergman said.
The Wyoming Baroque is performing the musical score and is made of musicians from all over the United States. They will be using instruments that are as close to 17th-century baroque style as possible.
Bergman said this is a chance to hear world-class musicians in Sheridan.
"The Golem" will be showing in the Kinnison Hall in the Whitney Center for the Arts Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15.