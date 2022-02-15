image
Buy Now

Sheridan College dean of visual and performing arts Rachel Bergman, right, practices with student Bailey Hassler during a flute lesson Thursday, April 4, 2019. Bergman helped design a certificate of arts administration that should begin at Sheridan College in fall 2019.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Mark and Rachel Bergman will offer a recital at Kinnison Hall in the Whitney Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Feb. 19.

Rachel Bergman, the dean of online learning and arts outreach at Sheridan College, will perform on flute. Mark Bergman, director of strings at SC, will perform on bass.  

The Bergmans will be joined by Bobby Pace, collaborative pianist from Chadron College. Attendees will hear works by Bach, Boulenger, Prokofiev, as well as world premieres of new compositions from Mark Bergman, Christian Erickson, and Eric Richards.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, see sheridan.edu/events.

Recommended for you