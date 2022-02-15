SHERIDAN — Mark and Rachel Bergman will offer a recital at Kinnison Hall in the Whitney Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Feb. 19.
Rachel Bergman, the dean of online learning and arts outreach at Sheridan College, will perform on flute. Mark Bergman, director of strings at SC, will perform on bass.
The Bergmans will be joined by Bobby Pace, collaborative pianist from Chadron College. Attendees will hear works by Bach, Boulenger, Prokofiev, as well as world premieres of new compositions from Mark Bergman, Christian Erickson, and Eric Richards.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, see sheridan.edu/events.