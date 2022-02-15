Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tomorrow

Variably cloudy with snow showers. High around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch.