DAYTON — Chris Bernard figured out a lot of things at an early age. Instead of attending college after high school, he skirted right into the workforce, learning skills that would later lead him to owning his own business — Ace Builders — where he builds custom homes and establishes subdivisions. He gives back to his community in a plethora of ways, including coaching youth sports leagues and serving on Dayton Town Council after a stint with Ranchester Town Council years earlier.
People who’ve worked with him see him as forward-thinking.
“He was always very conscientious when he was on (Ranchester Town) Council,” Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark said of Bernard. “...He’s somewhat of a visionary.”
Bernard headed up a townhome project in Ranchester, helping create the city codes that, before his project, did not exist.
Since then, Bernard’s taken his home in the Tongue River Valley to another level, securing both small towns as solid bedroom communities for Sheridan, as he continues to build subdivisions and custom homes for customers of his main business.
While building encompasses a lot of his life now, he’s learned to balance his work with volunteering as coach of his three children’s sports interests and volunteering with the Dayton Fire-Rescue Department. He claims his big secret to time management is completely avoiding all social media. He tried LinkedIn awhile back but quickly lost interest and canceled his account.
He shares the same insight in building code rules and regulations and budget balancing on Dayton Town Council as he did in Ranchester.
“I didn’t (run) because I wanted to be a councilman again,” Bernard said. “A town is a business and should be run like a business.
“If I make a mistake it costs me money. If you make a mistake as a council member or mayor, you’re hurting the customers who are the townspeople. It’s been an exciting six months, but I’ve been going to the council meetings there for two years.”
Bernard, at 24, was out on his own and considered himself a risk-taker. In initial reflection on what advice he’d give his younger self, he said take risks and don’t let fear control you. Upon further reflection at now-40, he responded, “Always own your mistakes. Never be afraid to apologize. Never regret a choice or failure, learn from them and move on. Not to act or make a decision IS making a decision.”
Despite the sage advice, he’s proud of what he’s accomplished and the life he built from scratch, much like his business.
“For me, it’s stepping back every day and seeing progress,” Bernard said. “And we’re always doing something different. My biggest advice is find something you love to do.
“And I don’t want to quote something stupid like, ‘Find something you love to do, you never work a day in your life.’ Well, eh, it’s still work. It’s still hot and sweaty and you’re out framing and you’re hot and sweaty and it’s 100 degrees out. It’s also people who succeed are people who take risks. If you don’t take risks, you never succeed.”
Outside of work and volunteering, Bernard loves to hunt, enjoying time with his family — which includes his wife and three children, one 19-year-old girl and 16- and 11-year-old boys — and alone on the mountain. Since his children are older, he’s enjoyed investing time in giving back to the community after focusing on raising his children with his wife. He’s eager to take his 16-year-old son elk hunting for his first time.
Not claiming to have been born a natural leader, Bernard worked his way up and hand-crafted what leadership means to him.