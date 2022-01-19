SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson announced Thad Berrett was selected to serve as the new Powder River District Ranger in Buffalo.
Berrett replaces Traci Weaver, who vacated the position in June 2021. Three acting district rangers filled in over the months prior to Berrett’s selection.
Berrett spent the last seven years as a rangeland management specialist on the Powder River Ranger District. Including experience in range management, Berrett also has spent time working with community partners. His background includes working for a diversity of agencies including Idaho Department of Lands, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service in both the Rocky Mountain and Intermountain Regions.
Berrett attended college at the University of Idaho, where he earned a degree in range livestock management. He has been married to his wife, Becky, for 16 years and together they have two daughters, Ella and Clara. Berrett enjoys spending time in nature with his family, a lot of which is spent on horseback.
“I am looking forward to getting work done as the District Ranger on the Powder River Ranger District,” Berrett said in a press release. “I plan to be a voice for district employees and to work closely with the community on important issues.”
Berrett will transition into his new role at the end of January.