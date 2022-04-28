SHERIDAN — The Best Western Sheridan Center announced via Facebook it will take over operations at The Historic Sheridan Inn.
"Excited for our next great adventure together!" the post on Best Western Sheridan Center reads, accompanied by staff members standing on the steps of The Historic Sheridan Inn. "We understand and appreciate the importance of the Historic @sheridaninn to Sheridan, Wyoming — and do not take this responsibility lightly."
Further details were not available at press time Thursday.