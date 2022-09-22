SHERIDAN — Bethesda Worship Center will host two days of “The Enduring Word,” a movable museum and community presentation about the Bible.
Through a movable exhibit of authentic, ancient archaeological and biblical artifacts, “The Enduring Word” museum offers details and answers about the history and significance of the Bible.
The Bible is the most published and most widely read literary work in the history of mankind. Because its message has continued to impact lives down through the centuries, the scriptures have always been under attack and most people have sincere questions about their origin, history and reliability, a press release from the church said.
The museum will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The church will also host a community presentation starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
This event is free and open to the public, and Bethesda Worship Center is located at 5135 Coffeen Ave. For more questions, call 307-673-0023.