Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds early. Mostly sunny along with windy conditions during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.