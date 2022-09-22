Holy Bible on grey background
Holy Bible on grey background

 Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

SHERIDAN — Bethesda Worship Center will host two days of “The Enduring Word,” a movable museum and community presentation about the Bible. 

Through a movable exhibit of authentic, ancient archaeological and biblical artifacts, “The Enduring Word” museum offers details and answers about the history and significance of the Bible.

