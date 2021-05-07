BIG HORN — With the weather warming and a school year filled with unique challenges about to come to an end, Terry Fudge, a custodian at Big Horn Elementary School, thought students could use a new activity, or the revival of an old tradition, to help celebrate the arrival of spring Monday.
That’s when Fudge, an employee with Sheridan County School District 1 for more than two decades, went to BHES physical education teacher Leigh McLaughlin with an idea about six weeks ago.
“She’s pretty involved,” McLaughlin said of Fudge. “She’s always coming to me with ideas.”
Fudge’s suggestion was to bring back the maypole, a decorated post with flowers on top and colorful ribbons attached.
Maypoles date back centuries and were often part of European folk festivals in early May celebrating spring and the arrival of warmer weather.
“We used to do it when we were in the old elementary,” Fudge said. “I was thinking about it. It was a tradition I wanted to bring back.”
Fudge added she thought the maypole would provide both a fun lesson for the students of McLaughlin’s fifth-grade class and a way to put the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic behind them.
“We had a couple good reasons to celebrate,” she said. “The kids really seemed to enjoy it.”
So, on Monday, students and some of the BHES staff bobbed and weaved around the maypoles built by Fudge.
“They just turned out beautiful,” McLaughlin said.
For some students, it took some time to figure out how to team together in wrapping the ribbons around the length of the four maypoles erected in the school’s gym without colliding with one another, “but we got it,” McLaughlin said.
When all was said and done, Fudge even took time to dance with some of the students.
“Just went with the music,” Fudge said.