BIG HORN — The Big Horn City Historical Society will gather March 27 at 1 p.m. at the Big Horn Woman's Club.
A carry-in potluck lunch will begin at 1 p.m. and a program will start at 2 p.m.
Sheridan Community Land Trust program manager Carrie Edinger will present the Black Diamond Trail virtual tour and share updates that are in progress for the tour. Attendees will also have the chance to share their memories of the communities included in the tour.
Big Horn Woman's Club is located at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn.