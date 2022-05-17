BIG HORN — Big Horn City Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. May 22 at the Big Horn Woman’s Club.
Mark Miller, author of the book “Big Nose George — His Troublesome Trail,” will present and sign books at the meeting.
Miller’s great-grandfather served as Carbon County sheriff when Big Nose George Parott was jailed in Rawlins. Parott was known to frequent the Big Horn area and was a member of the Frank James gang.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. with a potluck lunch and the program will follow at 2 p.m.
The Big Horn Woman’s Club is located at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn.