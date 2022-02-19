SHERIDAN — Big Horn Elementary School and WY Lit will host an open mic night Feb. 23 from 5-6 p.m.
BHE reading instructor Crystal Lenhart and the WY Lit team will share an update on their journey into the science of reading.
WY Lit, a nonprofit organization dedicated to evidence-based literacy instruction for all Wyoming children, began with Heather Fleming, who started the nonprofit with Kari Roden just a few years ago, after the mothers shared stories about their own children struggling with literacy.
For additional information, contact Lenhart at clenhart@sheridan.k12.wy.us.
To sign up for the open mic night, see bit.ly/35EI7AL.