Reading
First graders Nora Beld, center, and Adelyn Cooley, right, make puppy decorations in Crystal Lenhart’s reading class Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. After finishing the decorations, Lenhart had the girls write a short story about the puppy they designed.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Big Horn Elementary School and WY Lit will host an open mic night Feb. 23 from 5-6 p.m.

BHE reading instructor Crystal Lenhart and the WY Lit team will share an update on their journey into the science of reading.

WY Lit, a nonprofit organization dedicated to evidence-based literacy instruction for all Wyoming children, began with Heather Fleming, who started the nonprofit with Kari Roden just a few years ago, after the mothers shared stories about their own children struggling with literacy.

For additional information, contact Lenhart at clenhart@sheridan.k12.wy.us.

To sign up for the open mic night, see bit.ly/35EI7AL.

