BIG HORN — Members of the Big Horn Education Fund Scholarship announced 2023 awardees.
The BHEF has committed $50,000 in funds this year, awarding 10 scholarships for additional post-high school education to the following Big Horn High School seniors: Cade Baker; Ashley Billings; Wyatt Brown; Cooper Garber, Wright Family Scholar; Dylan Greenough-Groom; Peyton McLaughlin; Avery Rader, Johnston Family Scholar; Toby Schons; Lauren Smith, Mars Scholar; and Hannah Zent.
The BHEF is a community founded and funded nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to graduating BHHS seniors for the purpose of furthering their educations. In 1985, the BHEF awarded its first scholarship, and it has continued to provide scholarships to outstanding Big Horn students every year since.
As of 2023, 233 BHHS seniors have received this scholarship.
In 2012 the fund was able to expand and start renewing scholarships to recipients for their second year of post-secondary education. All in all, 294 scholarships totaling over $550,000 have been awarded to deserving Big Horn graduates.
Donations can be made at bighorneducationfund.org