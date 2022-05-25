BIG HORN — The Big Horn Education Fund recently announced its scholarship recipients for 2022.
The BHEF has committed $45,000 in funds this year, awarding scholarships for additional post-high school education to the following group of Big Horn High School students:
• Cody Baker
• Garrett Baker – Johnston Family Scholar
• Rachel Bishop- Johnston Family Scholar
• Emma Hahn
• Elissa Heermann
• Kylee Lamb
• Dawson Mitchell
• Joshua Thompson – Mars Scholar
• Sean Walker – Wright Family Scholar
The BHEF is a community founded and funded nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to graduating BHHS seniors for the purpose of furthering their educations. Donations can be made at bighorneducationfund.org.