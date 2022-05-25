BHEF scholarship recipients

The Big Horn Education Fund has committed $45,000 in funds this year, awarding scholarships for additional post-high school education. Pictured, from left, are Cody Baker, Rachel Bishop, Garrett Baker, Emma Hahn, Dawson Mitchell, Elissa Heermann, Josh Thompson, Kylee Lamb and Sean Walker.

 Courtesy photo

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Education Fund recently announced its scholarship recipients for 2022. 

The BHEF has committed $45,000 in funds this year, awarding scholarships for additional post-high school education to the following group of Big Horn High School students:

• Cody Baker

• Garrett Baker – Johnston Family Scholar

• Rachel Bishop- Johnston Family Scholar

• Emma Hahn

• Elissa Heermann

• Kylee Lamb

• Dawson Mitchell

• Joshua Thompson – Mars Scholar

• Sean Walker – Wright Family Scholar

The BHEF is a community founded and funded nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to graduating BHHS seniors for the purpose of furthering their educations. Donations can be made at bighorneducationfund.org.

