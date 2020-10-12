SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Home Builders Association will host conversations with local political candidates this week.
From 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, BHHBA members will host dinner and conversation with local candidates about the upcoming local election in Sheridan.
Candidates in attendance will include the two running for city of Sheridan mayor and the two running for Sheridan County Commission. They will all speak to attendees and remain available to answer questions.
For those planning to attend, please RSVP to info.bhhba@gmail.com. The event will be held at the Best Western Sheridan Center at 612 N. Main St. Dinner costs $25 and will be buffet style.