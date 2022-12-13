BIG HORN — What started six years ago with two students transformed into 17 students contributing to a state title.

Big Horn High School drama students earned a state championship in drama competition Saturday in Gillette, the first ever in the school's history.

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

