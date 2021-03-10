BIG HORN — James Richards surrounds himself with influential coaches to help him achieve his goal of playing collegiate basketball.
Amelia Gee wanted to be a surgeon but changed her career path after receiving impactful support from teachers at Big Horn High School, earning college credits through dual enrollment along the way.
Rachel Bishop, a junior transfer at Big Horn, appreciates the wide support system available through teachers, staff and organizations she didn’t have outside of her parents while home-schooled. She’s utilized the connections to forge a path after high school in the world of physical therapy, particularly attaching to and learning from the school athletic trainer, Kaylee Dixon.
Seniors — and one junior — at Big Horn High School drove home the point of success through the Plan B program iterated by BHHS Principal Al Sparkman to school board members Tuesday. The Plan B program intends to encourage high school students to literally set up a plan for life beyond high school, whatever that looks like for each individual student, and also tracks students up to five years post-graduation.
“We believe at Big Horn High School that we owe the students that are before you tonight up to five years post-graduation, we owe them an accountability measure,” Sparkman said. “So what we ask from them in return is that they give us feedback on how good a job we’ve done for them over the last four years.”
That data will eventually help drive decisions made at the high school level. While not a concept derived from BHHS administration, Sparkman hopes to trailblaze new ideas through data collection to help foster more successful students post-education.
“We hope it’s a perpetual cycle,” Sparkman said, “so that the information that they provide for us we’re able to better make the experience for ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th-graders moving forward.
“We don’t think we should stop at graduation. We think we should be responsible for our kids at least five years post-graduation.”
Students define their own success based on interests and level of drive. For the students presenting Tuesday, that success meant following high school with collegiate careers and working toward those goals as juniors and seniors at BHHS through internships, job shadowing and making open class periods available for career pursuits.
Plan B success trajectory comes as an opportunity to increase graduation rates for the school and help students find success beyond high school.
“Gaps exist where we allow gaps to exist,” Sparkman said. “If we want to close the gap between graduating high school students and them finding the career of their choice and being successful citizens, we can by golly do it. It’s just a conscious choice we have to make.
Each student takes full ownership in their Plan B path by inviting others into that plan.
“I’ve challenged them to challenge me to be able to pursue my goals in playing basketball after high school,” Richards said, saying he invited three football and three basketball coaches into that journey toward hopeful success in joining a collegiate athletic program.
Sparkman, while the program was just recently implemented at BHHS, anticipates success and measurable outcomes to drive improvement and success at the high school and beyond, allowing the school to meet its overall goal of being the best high school in Wyoming.
“Each one of these kids are going to be trailblazers in our future,” Sparkman said. “They’re going to look back and we’re going to look back at our efforts and say, ‘We’re so proud of them.’”