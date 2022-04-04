BIG HORN — Big Horn High School Class of 2024 will offer an “egg my yard” fundraiser this Easter.
Those interested in participating will purchase a set number of eggs to be stuffed with treats and hidden in their front yard the night before Easter along with a note from the Easter bunny.
The class will only decorate yards in Big Horn and Sheridan. If it rains, participants will receive a box with eggs on their porch.
The cost to participate ranges from $10 for 20 eggs to $30 for 60 eggs.
For additional information, call BHHS or email jkidneigh@sheridan.k12.wy.us or bhhs2024@gmail.com.