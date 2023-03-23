BIG HORN — Big Horn High School thespians will present "Addams Family" for its spring musical April 7-14 at Big Horn High School.
A total of 30 students from the community will combine to present the comedy, directed by Amanda Patterson and produced by Dustin Olsen. The students will present five shows, including a matinee April 8. The show is family friendly.
Tickets cost $13 and can be purchased online at bighorndrama.com or at the door. The parents of the cast will also present the “Addams Family Experience” during each production. Patrons will have the opportunity to experience the famous Addams Family living room while being treated to various concessions for purchase. Patrons are asked to bring cash or check for the concession purchases.
Big Horn High School is located at 333 Highway 335 in Big Horn. For more information, contact Olsen at dolsen@sheridan1.org.