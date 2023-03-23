Big Horn High School stock
Buy Now

The Big Horn High School parking lot sits empty Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School thespians will present "Addams Family" for its spring musical April 7-14 at Big Horn High School. 

A total of 30 students from the community will combine to present the comedy, directed by Amanda Patterson and produced by Dustin Olsen. The students will present five shows, including a matinee April 8. The show is family friendly. 

Recommended for you