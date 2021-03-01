SHERIDAN — Cameron Tift hadn’t planned to participate in this year’s speech and debate competitions. When he learned they would take place online due to COVID-19, he knew it just wouldn’t be the same.
Part of the reason he had enjoyed the activity so much centered around traveling and the other students he met from around the state.
When he left school for the holiday break in December, he wasn’t going to compete, but a change of heart prompted him to choose his piece for this year’s events.
“It’s like night and day,” Tift’s coach Dustin Olsen said of performing virtually as opposed to in person. “You’re in your house. And even coaching, I’m available by phone or text, but I can’t pull him aside between sets and tell him about the feedback I’ve heard.”
That change hasn’t slowed Tift down, though. He recently earned a spot at the national speech and debate tournament in his category of humor acting. He’s the first ever student from Big Horn High School to earn the honor, Olsen said.
The journey has included roughly three years of preparation.
“At first I honestly didn’t want to do it,” Tift said of his decision during his sophomore year to join BHHS’ speech and debate team. “I was kind of scared and I didn’t know if I was going to do well.
“But really slowly, Olsen helped me — pushed me — to get into it,” he continued. “And honestly it was really life changing. It’s been one of the best moments of my high school career.”
Speech and debate has taught the senior a number of skills — primarily public speaking and confidence, but it also taught him to think on his feet. His category requires some improvisation alongside the memorization.
“You also learn to communicate with people and make those connections,” Tift said. “A lot of people think speech and debate is all about acting out a monologue or just trying to win an argument, but it’s about relationships — with other competitors, with judges.”
Despite a few years of contests under his belt, Tift knows his biggest weakness is that he still gets nervous. Acting, though, is his strength, so when he does become nervous while competing, he’ll over act to make it all seem like part of the performance.
He added in the humor category, some of the scenes can be “downright ridiculous.” His, though, is actually funny and audience members may feel as though they are watching a comedy show.
Olsen said each performance piece is roughly five to 10 minutes in length and the participants perform the same bit at each of the contests that began in January, often multiple times each weekend.
Tift’s performance at the district tournament last month is what earned him the spot at nationals in June. While the national event would have taken place in Florida, this year’s will be conducted virtually.
Between now and then, Tift will have a couple of events before competing at the state tournament. Then, he’ll get a break until June — when he’ll dust off his acting chops and represent Big Horn at the national meet.