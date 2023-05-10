SHERIDAN — Big Horn Middle School partnered with local nonprofit The Food Group in March to provide grab-and-go snacks and meals for students in need, an effort met with great success, according to board chair of The Food Group Jennifer Heermann.
The Food Group serves roughly 700 students throughout Sheridan County through various programs, Heermann said, largely its flagship program of providing weekend food bags for elementary school students.
BHMS Librarian and Media/Administrative Assistant Cindy Hagen approached The Food Group with a proposal that would benefit both parties, securing some helping hands for The Food Group while also providing snacks throughout the school day for any student who might need it.
Hagen said items provided by The Food Group for students were once housed in a specific, unused classroom at BHMS, meaning students would have to go out of their way to utilize the opportunity and would potentially face stigma from other students. This year, items for students provided by The Food Group are located on much more neutral ground, Hagen said — the library.
“My library is a no judgment space. There are lots of reasons why anybody would come to the library, to get a book, to work on a class, to walk through to get to another place, to play a game, to engage after they complete a task or to focus on a specific test,” Hagen said. “Students would not have to feel awkward about coming into the library to access the pantry.”
The pantry located in the BHMS library provides food items such as cereal, granola bars, fruit and a hot water station where students can make themselves some oatmeal, tea or hot chocolate without judgment from other students. Hagen said this move has been successful at reducing the stigma for students using the food pantry as use of the pantry increased among the student body.
Running a food pantry and a library full time was beginning to become more of a substantial task than anticipated, Hagen said, prompting the idea to collaborate with Career and Independent Living Program teacher Hope Foster. The Career and Independent Living program allows special education students the opportunity to gain employability skills and independence.
Four students from the Career and Independent Living program have been working in the library to take inventory, communicate about what items need restocking and what items have been especially popular among students. Then they are able to report back to The Food Group to coordinate what’s needed.
“The partnership with the CIL [career and independent living] program has been a huge benefit. It’s allowed us to expand offerings and the availability of the pantry but it has also had a huge impact on our CIL students,” Hagen said. “The skills they’re learning are enabling the students to deal effectively with unique demands and challenges of everyday life.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.