SHERIDAN — Big Horn Middle School partnered with local nonprofit The Food Group in March to provide grab-and-go snacks and meals for students in need, an effort met with great success, according to board chair of The Food Group Jennifer Heermann.

The Food Group serves roughly 700 students throughout Sheridan County through various programs, Heermann said, largely its flagship program of providing weekend food bags for elementary school students.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

