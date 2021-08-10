SHERIDAN — Crow Nation officials are warning participants and campers at Crow Fair in Crow Agency, Montana, to be aware of their surroundings while cooking at camp ahead of and during Crow Fair 2021.
"Crow Fair welcomes everyone, yet 2021 is a remarkably hot, dry year," a press release said.
Bureau of Indian Affairs Fire Prevention Specialist Lee Old Bear requested every visitor park on pavement or dirt and not grass to prevent wildfires. In addition,
A Crow Tribe Executive Order enacted Stage 2 fire restrictions, prohibiting open flames in summer 2021 on the Crow Reservation except for gas stoves or cultural uses, which means no charcoal or campfires at Crow Fair or elsewhere this year.
"Please watch your cooking every minute," Old Bear said in his open letter to the community. "A grease fire must be put out by removing its air. Cover it with dirt or a metal lid. Do not move hot oil. Because it's so dry, take extra water, a shovel and a fire extinguisher when you camp."
As folks celebrate the 102nd Teepee Capital of the World, Old Bear reminded participants to ensure a fire safety plan among families, taking particular care of children and elders in the family.
Crow Fair extends from Aug. 19-23 in Crow Agency, Montana. For more information or a list of events, see crow-nsn.gov/crow-fair.html