SHERIDAN — Bomber Mountain Cycling Club, among other partners, will host its first Hidden Hoot Mountain Bike Race June 19.
Starting with a kids strider race at 8:30 a.m. followed by a race for older individuals, racers will complete in one of two courses along the Hidden Hoot trail system.
The Little Hoot race is one lap and encompasses a 9-mile ride. The Big Hoot doubles that route for two laps and 20 miles. Races start and finish at Black Tooth Park on West Fifth Street.
Those interested may register online at sheridanrecreation.com.